Newmark Brokers Sale of 262,962 SF Office Building in Irving’s Las Colinas District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Crestview Tower, a 262,962-square-foot office building in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The 12-story building sits on a 10.1 acre site and was renovated in 2015. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facilities, tenant lounge and various outdoor green spaces. Robert Hill, Chris Murphy, Gary Carr and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based CapRidge Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Crestview Tower was 78 percent leased at the time of sale.