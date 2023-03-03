REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 262,962 SF Office Building in Irving’s Las Colinas District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Crestview-Tower-Irving

Crestview Tower in Irving was 78 percent leased at the time of sale, with the tenant roster carrying a weighted average remaining lease term of 3.5 years.

IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Crestview Tower, a 262,962-square-foot office building in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The 12-story building sits on a 10.1 acre site and was renovated in 2015. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facilities, tenant lounge and various outdoor green spaces. Robert Hill, Chris Murphy, Gary Carr and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based CapRidge Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Crestview Tower was 78 percent leased at the time of sale.





