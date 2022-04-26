REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 264-Unit Ashford Apartments in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Ashford is a 264-unit apartment community in Carrollton that was built in 1995.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Ashford, a 264-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Built in 1995, Ashford features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 985 square feet that include private balconies/patios. The amenity package comprises a clubhouse with fireplace, kitchen and outdoor seating, as well as a pool with a lounge area, fitness center and a dog park. Los Angeles-based investment firm Pegasus Real Estate sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed price. Brian Murphy, Brian O’Boyle, Jr., Richard Furr and Jakob Andersen of Newmark brokered the deal.

 

