Building 1 at DFW Point35 totals 267,280 square feet. The second building at the development totals 218,400 square feet.
Newmark Brokers Sale of 267,280 SF Industrial Building in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of DFW Point35 — Building 1, a 267,280-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth. Built in 2023, the rear-load building is part of a larger development and features 32-foot clear heights, 59 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 185-foot truck court depths and 75 trailer parking stalls. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe, Chloie Mercer and Caroline Wilson of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group and Iron Point Partners, in the deal. The buyer was not disclosed. The building was fully leased to GITI Tire at the time of sale.

