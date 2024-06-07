Newmark Brokers Sale of 267,280 SF Industrial Building in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of DFW Point35 — Building 1, a 267,280-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth. Built in 2023, the rear-load building is part of a larger development and features 32-foot clear heights, 59 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 185-foot truck court depths and 75 trailer parking stalls. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe, Chloie Mercer and Caroline Wilson of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group and Iron Point Partners, in the deal. The buyer was not disclosed. The building was fully leased to GITI Tire at the time of sale.