Newmark Brokers Sale of 274,010 SF Office Building in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Founders-Square-Dallas

Founders Square in downtown Dallas totals 274,010 square feet. The building was originally constructed in 1914.

DALLAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Founders Square, a 274,010-square-foot office building located at 900 Jackson St. in downtown Dallas. The building was originally constructed in 1914 and most recently renovated in 2016, according to LoopNet Inc. Gary Carr, Chris Murphy, Robert Hill and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, Taiwanese investment firm Fidelity Commercial, in the transaction. The buyer was locally based investment firm Charter Holdings.





