Newmark Brokers Sale of 276-Unit Multifamily Asset in Northwest San Antonio

The Preserve at Westover Hills in San Antonio totals 276 units.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Preserve at Westover Hills, a 276-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. The property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground, dog park, outdoor grilling areas and a package locker room. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Texas-based InvestRes, in the transaction. Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey Apartment Investors LLC purchased the value-add asset, which was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.