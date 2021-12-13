Newmark Brokers Sale of 277-Unit Walnut Park Apartments in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Walnut Park, a 277-unit apartment community in Austin’s Silicon Hills neighborhood. Built on 18.3 acres in 2016, Walnut Park features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 978 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, clubhouse with a full kitchen and bar area, 24-hour fitness center, indoor spa and event space with a media room. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, locally based developer Larry Peel Co., in the transaction. Matthew Steinberg represented the buyer, Los Angeles-based Langdon Street Capital, on an internal basis. The sales price was not disclosed. Walnut Park was 97.5 percent occupied at the time of sale.
