REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 280-Unit Cordevalle Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Cordevalle, a 280-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Built in 2014, the property offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 789 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen with grilling areas and a dog park. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Internacional, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  