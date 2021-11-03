Newmark Brokers Sale of 280-Unit Cordevalle Apartments in Metro Austin
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Cordevalle, a 280-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Built in 2014, the property offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 789 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen with grilling areas and a dog park. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Internacional, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
