Newmark Brokers Sale of 283-Unit Apartment Complex in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Jefferson Cove, a 283-unit apartment complex located midway between Dallas and Fort Worth in Grand Prairie. Completed in 2024, Jefferson Cove offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, clubhouse and resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, conference room and a dog park. Brian Murphy, Brian O’Boyle Jr. and Richard Furr of Newmark represented the seller, TDI, a multifamily investment company owned by former executives of JPI, in the transaction. Purvesh Gosalia, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Madera Residential.