Newmark Brokers Sale of 289-Unit Apartment Building in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Drake, a 289-unit apartment building located in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. According to Apartments.com, The Drake features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 328 to 2,163 square feet. The building also includes 8,500 square feet of retail space. Erin Miller and Chris Koehler of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Mark Vinitsky of Lument arranged acquisition financing for the buyer, a partnership between Lionheart Realty Group, Lineage Squared, Avery Cos. and AMS Equities.