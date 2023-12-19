Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Water-Oak-Austin
Water Oak in Austin totals 292 units. The property was built in 2022.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of 292-Unit Water Oak Apartments in South Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Water Oak, a 292-unit apartment community in South Austin. Built in 2022, Water Oak offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a dog park and pet spa, clubhouse, entertainment kitchen, movie theater, business center with conference rooms and a fitness center. Austin-based JCI Residential sold the property to Chicago-based Sherman Residential for an undisclosed amount. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark brokered the deal.

