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Aura-Avant-Lewisville
Aura Avant, a 300-unit apartment community in Lewisville, was roughly 92 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Aura Avant Apartments in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Aura Avant, a 300-unit apartment community located in the North Texas city of Lewisville. Completed in 2024, Aura Avant features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and lounge area, a business center, bocce ball court, rooftop terrace and a library. Brian O’Boyle Jr., Brian Murphy and Richard Furr of Newmark represented the seller, Trinsic Residential Group, in the transaction. The buyer was San Diego-based investment firm Cameron Brothers.

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