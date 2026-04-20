Newmark Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Aura Avant Apartments in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Aura Avant, a 300-unit apartment community located in the North Texas city of Lewisville. Completed in 2024, Aura Avant features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and lounge area, a business center, bocce ball court, rooftop terrace and a library. Brian O’Boyle Jr., Brian Murphy and Richard Furr of Newmark represented the seller, Trinsic Residential Group, in the transaction. The buyer was San Diego-based investment firm Cameron Brothers.