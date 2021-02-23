Newmark Brokers Sale of 305-Unit Heritage Apartments in San Antonio

The Heritage Apartments in San Antonio totals 305 units. The property was built in 2005.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Heritage, a 305-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2005, The Heritage features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park and an indoor basketball court. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based CFH Investment Partners, in the transaction. Terrain Capital Partners, also based in Austin, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. The Heritage was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.