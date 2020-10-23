REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Aspect by Cortland Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Aspect-by-Cortland-Austin

Aspect by Cortland in Austin totals 308 units. The property was built in 2001.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Aspect by Cortland, a 308-unit apartment community located in the East Riverside district of Austin. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2001 and renovated in 2017 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Patton Jones of Newmark, which recently rebranded from Newmark Knight Frank, represented the seller, Atlanta-based Cortland, in the transaction. Dallas-based private equity firm CAF Capital Partners acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  