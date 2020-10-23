Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Aspect by Cortland Apartments in Austin

Aspect by Cortland in Austin totals 308 units. The property was built in 2001.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Aspect by Cortland, a 308-unit apartment community located in the East Riverside district of Austin. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2001 and renovated in 2017 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Patton Jones of Newmark, which recently rebranded from Newmark Knight Frank, represented the seller, Atlanta-based Cortland, in the transaction. Dallas-based private equity firm CAF Capital Partners acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.