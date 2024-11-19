Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Arya-Grove-Universal-City
Arya Grove in Universal City totals 308 units. The property was built in 2006.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Multifamily Property Near San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Arya Grove, a 308-unit multifamily property in Universal City, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Built in 2006, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average unit size of 800 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based Internacional Realty, in the transaction. Knightvest Residential purchased Arya Grove for an undisclosed price.

