Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Multifamily Property Near San Antonio

UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Arya Grove, a 308-unit multifamily property in Universal City, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Built in 2006, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average unit size of 800 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based Internacional Realty, in the transaction. Knightvest Residential purchased Arya Grove for an undisclosed price.