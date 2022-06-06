REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 309-Unit Alamo Park Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Alamo-Park-San-Antonio

Alamo Park in San Antonio totals 309 units. The property was built in 2004.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of Alamo Park, a 309-unit apartment community in northeast San Antonio. The property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 658 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, volleyball court and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Jim Young, Matt Michelson and Chase Easley of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based Achieve Investment Group, in the transaction. New York-based River Rock Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price and plans to implement a value-add program. Alamo Park was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

