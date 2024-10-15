Newmark Brokers Sale of 310,900 SF Industrial Property in Mesquite, Texas Leased to Vehicle Accessories

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Alcott Logistics Station, a 310,900-square-foot industrial property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The property was developed between 2022 and 2023 as a build-to-suit corporate headquarters for automotive parts manufacturer Vehicle Accessories Inc. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Caroline Wilson of Newmark represented the seller, North Texas-based developer Jackson-Shaw, in the transaction. The buyer was New York-based Sterling Investors.