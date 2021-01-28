REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 311-Unit Apartment Community in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Prairie View at Village West in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 311-unit apartment community is located at 11200 Delaware Parkway in Wyandotte County. The complex was built in 2016. Mac Crowther and Whittaker Potts of Newmark represented the seller, a private equity real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital. Charles Williams of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Avanti Residential.

