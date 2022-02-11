Newmark Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of Maxwell Townhomes, a 316-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 1982 on the north-central side of the city, Maxwell Townhomes features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, playground, putting green, sport court, dog park and a clubhouse. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Philadelphia-based Resource REIT Inc., in the transaction. The buyer, Orion Real Estate Partners, plans to further upgrade the unit interiors, building exteriors and common spaces.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.