Newmark Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio

Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio totals 316 units. The property was originally built in 1982.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of Maxwell Townhomes, a 316-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 1982 on the north-central side of the city, Maxwell Townhomes features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, playground, putting green, sport court, dog park and a clubhouse. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Philadelphia-based Resource REIT Inc., in the transaction. The buyer, Orion Real Estate Partners, plans to further upgrade the unit interiors, building exteriors and common spaces.