Newmark Brokers Sale of 324-Unit Citizen House Decker Apartments in East Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Citizen House Decker in Austin totals 324 units. The property was built in 2021.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Citizen House Decker, a 324-unit apartment community in East Austin. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2021 and features one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 650 to 1,250 square feet. Amenities include a pool, resident clubhouse with a kitchen, coworking spaces, an arcade, fitness center, business center and outdoor grilling areas. Locally based developer Endeavor Real Estate Group sold the asset to Toronto-based Prism Multifamily Group for an undisclosed price. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark brokered the deal. The new ownership will rebrand the property as Spectra Parks. Asia Capital Real Estate provided a $57.8 million bridge loan for the acquisition of the property. Mark Grace and Alison Williams of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt.

