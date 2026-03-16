Newmark Brokers Sale of 32,400 SF Office, Retail Building in Manhattan’s SoHo District

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has brokered the sale of a 32,400-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan’s SoHo district. The landmark five-story building at 61–63 Crosby St. was fully leased at the time of sale to office users such as Comcast Ventures, Aptos Labs and SISTER Group. Patagonia’s New York City flagship store anchors the building’s retail component. The buyer was local investment firm Vertex, and the seller was undisclosed. Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Josh King, Marcella Fasulo and Meaghan Philbin of Newmark brokered the deal.