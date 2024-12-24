Newmark Brokers Sale of 330-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Sterling at Oak Hills, a 330-unit multifamily property located within South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio. Built in 2019, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center and a clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was San Antonio-based AHV Communities.