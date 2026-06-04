Newmark Brokers Sale of 332,309 SF Shopping Center in Newport, Kentucky

NEWPORT, KY. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Newport Pavilion, a 332,309-square-foot shopping center in Newport, a Kentucky city situated across the Ohio River from downtown Cincinnati.

Newport Pavilion is co-anchored by Kroger and Target and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dick’s Sporting Goods, T.J. Maxx, Michael’s, Ulta Beauty, Chipotle Mexican Grill and PetSmart. The property sits on 55 acres and benefits from a long-term PILOT agreement through 2037.

Conor Lalor, Kyle Minter, Keely Polczynski, James Sharp V and Brian Schneiderman of Newmark represented the seller, The Ranier Cos., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.