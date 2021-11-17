Newmark Brokers Sale of 334-Unit West Lake Vistas Apartment Community in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of West Lake Vistas, a 334-unit apartment community located in northwest Austin. Built in 2009, the property features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,032 square feet. Amenities include three pools with lounge seating, two clubhouses with culinary presentation kitchens, a business center, dog park, 24-hour fitness center and media rooms. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, The Connor Group, in the transaction. Henry Stimler, Bill Weber and Ari Schwartzbard of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Houston-based Hines. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.