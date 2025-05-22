Thursday, May 22, 2025
The Flats at Big Tex offers proximity to some of San Antonio's major employment hubs, including the corporate headquarters of grocer H-E-B, Frost Bank, Geekdom, University of Texas at San Antonio and Methodist Hospital.
Newmark Brokers Sale of 336-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Flats at Big Tex, a 336-unit apartment community in downtown San Antonio. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 530 to 1,391 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, Wi-Fi café and walking/biking trails. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential acquired the property. The sales price was not disclosed.

