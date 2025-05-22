Newmark Brokers Sale of 336-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Flats at Big Tex, a 336-unit apartment community in downtown San Antonio. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 530 to 1,391 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, Wi-Fi café and walking/biking trails. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential acquired the property. The sales price was not disclosed.