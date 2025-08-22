Friday, August 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Alden-at-Cedar-Park
The Alden at Cedar Park marks the first acquisition in the Austin area for Weidner Apartment Homes.
AcquisitionsLoansMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of 349-Unit Apartment Community in Cedar Park, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Alden at Cedar Park, a 349-unit apartment community located on the northern outskirts of Austin. Built in 2020, the community offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse with a resident lounge and cocktail bar, outdoor entertainment areas with grilling stations and a 24-hour fitness center. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Mitch Clarfield and Alec Newman, also with Newmark, originated Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Washington-based Weidner Apartment Homes. The Alden was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

Colliers Negotiates 189,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest...

Wholesale Electric Supply Signs 74,880 SF Industrial Lease...

AJ Madison to Open 12,500 SF Store, Showroom...

CBRE Negotiates $117M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Partnership Completes 216-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

Brixton Capital Acquires 86,872 SF Shopping Center in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $33M Loan for Refinancing of...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $9.3M Sale of KinderCare-Occupied...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Flex...