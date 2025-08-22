Newmark Brokers Sale of 349-Unit Apartment Community in Cedar Park, Texas

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Alden at Cedar Park, a 349-unit apartment community located on the northern outskirts of Austin. Built in 2020, the community offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse with a resident lounge and cocktail bar, outdoor entertainment areas with grilling stations and a 24-hour fitness center. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Mitch Clarfield and Alec Newman, also with Newmark, originated Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Washington-based Weidner Apartment Homes. The Alden was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.