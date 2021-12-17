Newmark Brokers Sale of 352-Unit Nexus East Apartments in East Austin

Nexus East Apartments in Austin totals 352 units. The property was built in 2021.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Nexus East, a 352-unit apartment community in East Austin. Built in 2021, the property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The amenity package consists of a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, entertainment kitchen, coworking lounge, putting green and a dog park. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Austin-based Ardent Residential and Monterrey, Mexico-based Delta Development, in the transaction. Timothy Weldon of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, an affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd., a privately held investment firm based in Denver. Nexus East was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.