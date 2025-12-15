Monday, December 15, 2025
Jefferson-Cedar-Ridge-Dallas
Jefferson Cedar Ridge in Dallas totals 360 units. The property was built in 2024.
Newmark Brokers Sale of 360-Unit Apartment Community in Southwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Jefferson Cedar Ridge, a 360-unit apartment community in southwest Dallas that was built in 2024. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling stations. Richard Furr, Brian Murphy and Brian O’Boyle Jr. of Newmark represented seller, Dallas-based investment firm TDI, in the transaction. Braden Harmon, Hank Glasgow and Jeff Fein, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Ashcroft Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate.

