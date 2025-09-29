Newmark Brokers Sale of 362-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Veranda, a 362-unit apartment community located at 7205 E. Ben White Blvd. in downtown Austin. Completed in 2024, the garden-style property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with an average size of 802 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a game room and a fitness center. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson represented the seller, Wayfinder Real Estate, in the transaction. Adam Randall and John Westby-Gibson, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Missio Capital and Bow River Capital.