Monday, September 29, 2025
Veranda-Austin
Veranda, a 362-unit apartment community, is located near Austin’s East Riverside Corridor, less than four miles from downtown and close to major employers including Oracle, Tesla, Google, Meta and the University of Texas at Austin.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of 362-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Veranda, a 362-unit apartment community located at 7205 E. Ben White Blvd. in downtown Austin. Completed in 2024, the garden-style property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with an average size of 802 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a game room and a fitness center. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson represented the seller, Wayfinder Real Estate, in the transaction. Adam Randall and John Westby-Gibson, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Missio Capital and Bow River Capital.

