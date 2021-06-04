REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 367,364 SF Office Complex in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Heritage-One-&-Two-Dallas

Located at 4835 and 5001 LBJ Freeway, Heritage One & Two comprises two Class A office towers with garage and surface parking on a nearly 12-acre site.

DALLAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Heritage One & Two, a 367,364-square-foot office complex located at the convergence of the Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway in North Dallas. The two-building property sits on 12 acres and features amenities such as a fitness center, conference center and a café with outdoor seating. Gary Carr, Robert Hill, Chris Murphy, John Alvarado and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Oregon-based investment firm Menashe Properties. The complex was 75 percent leased at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews