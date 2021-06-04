Newmark Brokers Sale of 367,364 SF Office Complex in North Dallas
DALLAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Heritage One & Two, a 367,364-square-foot office complex located at the convergence of the Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway in North Dallas. The two-building property sits on 12 acres and features amenities such as a fitness center, conference center and a café with outdoor seating. Gary Carr, Robert Hill, Chris Murphy, John Alvarado and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Oregon-based investment firm Menashe Properties. The complex was 75 percent leased at the time of sale.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.