REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 368-Unit Henley Riverside Apartments in East Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Henley-Riverside-Apartments-Austin

Henley Riverside Apartments in Austin was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Henley Riverside, a 368-unit apartment community in East Austin. The mid-rise property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, with private patios and balconies available in select units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and an outdoor kitchen and gaming area. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, an affiliate of Treeline Real Estate Partners, in the transaction to an undisclosed buyer. Henley Riverside was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  