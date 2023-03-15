Newmark Brokers Sale of 368-Unit Henley Riverside Apartments in East Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Henley Riverside, a 368-unit apartment community in East Austin. The mid-rise property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, with private patios and balconies available in select units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and an outdoor kitchen and gaming area. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, an affiliate of Treeline Real Estate Partners, in the transaction to an undisclosed buyer. Henley Riverside was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale.