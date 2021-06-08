REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 374,085 SF Office, R&D Portfolio in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The Legacy R & D Portfolio in Plano consists of seven buildings totaling 374,085 square feet.

PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of the Legacy R&D Portfolio, a collection of seven office and research and development buildings totaling 374,085 square feet in Plano. The single-story buildings were constructed on a combined 40 acres between 2006 and 2012 and were 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Gary Carr, Chris Murphy, John Alvarado, Robert Hill and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, Accesso, which will continue to manage the portfolio, in the transaction. The buyer was a fund controlled by New York-based DRA Advisors LLC.

