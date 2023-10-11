Newmark Brokers Sale of 376-Unit Stone Brook Apartments in Metro Houston

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Stone Brook, a 376-unit apartment community located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Built in 2000, Stone Brook offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground and a dog park. Zach Springer of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based private equity firm Knightvest Capital, in the transaction. Tip Strickland, also with Newmark, originated a undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bluebird. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan was structured with a loan-to-value ratio above 80 percent and seven years of interest-only payments.