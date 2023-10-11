Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Stone-Brook-Apartments-San-Antonio
Stone Brook Apartments in San Antonio totals 376 units. The property was built in 2000.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of 376-Unit Stone Brook Apartments in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Stone Brook, a 376-unit apartment community located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Built in 2000, Stone Brook offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground and a dog park. Zach Springer of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based private equity firm Knightvest Capital, in the transaction. Tip Strickland, also with Newmark, originated a undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bluebird. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan was structured with a loan-to-value ratio above 80 percent and seven years of interest-only payments.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Sells 254-Unit Broadstone Kendrick Apartments in...

NewQuest Announces Preleasing Milestone, New Tenants at $90M...

LS Black Breaks Ground on $88M Affordable Housing...

Easterly Government Properties Buys Office Building in Anaheim,...

BWE Arranges $32.6M Loan for First Street Village...

JBM Brokers $102M Sale of ParkCrest Landings Apartments...

MDH Partners Acquires New 655,370 SF Industrial Building...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 239,610 SF Euless Town...

6919 Fulton St. LLC Nears Completion of 47-Unit...