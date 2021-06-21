Newmark Brokers Sale of 384-Bed Rio West Student Housing Near UT Austin

Rio West in Austin totals 384 beds.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Rio West, a 384-bed student housing community located less than a quarter of a mile from the University of Texas at Austin’s campus. The property offers a private parking garage, onsite management and maintenance services, a complimentary coffee bar, private study lounges, a resort-style pool with an outdoor patio and grilling stations and a 24/7 fitness center. Ryan Lang and Jack Brett of Newmark represented the seller, Virginia-based ILM Capital LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.