120-Raskulinecz Road-Carteret-New-Jersey
Pictured is the industrial property at 120 Raskulinecz Road in Carteret, one of five buildings in the recently sold portfolio. This building spans 84,628 square feet and sits on 4.6 acres.
Newmark Brokers Sale of 404,713 SF Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CARTERET AND WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Newmark has brokered the sale of a portfolio of five newly constructed industrial buildings totaling 404,713 square feet in Northern New Jersey. Three of the buildings are located in Carteret, and the other two are in West Caldwell. The buildings sit on a combined 28.4 acres, range in size from 50,802 to 134,453 square feet and feature clear heights of 32 to 36 feet and an aggregate parking ratio of 1.1 spaces per 1,000 square feet. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jack Fraker and Dustin Volz of Newmark brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale.

