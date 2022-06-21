Newmark Brokers Sale of 408-Unit Apartment Community in Northeast San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ReNew at TPC in San Antonio totals 408 units.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of ReNew at TPC, a 408-unit apartment community in northeast San Antonio. The property features a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with an average size of 905 square feet. Units are furnished with hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, grilling areas, a resident lounge, business center, fitness center and a dog park. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily, in the transaction. California-based DB Capital Management purchased the property for an undisclosed price with plans to implement a value-add program.