Newmark Brokers Sale of 416-Unit Marbletree Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Marbletree Apartments in Irving totals 416 units. The property was built in 1982.

IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Marbletree, a 416-unit apartment community in Irving. The property offers one- and two-bedrooms and amenities such as a business center, fitness center and a pool. Jakob Andersen and Brian O’Boyle Jr. of Newmark represented the seller, LumaCorp., in the transaction. Deverick Jordan and William Hairston of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through New York City-based Ready Capital on behalf of the buyer, GoodLife Housing Partners. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program, as the property has not been renovated since its original construction in 1982. The community was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.