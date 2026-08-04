Newmark Brokers Sale of 51,795 SF Retail Condo Along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO — Newmark has brokered the sale of a 51,795-square-foot retail condominium at 919 N. Michigan Ave. along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Louis Vuitton is the anchor tenant and has occupied space at the property for more than 20 years. The luxury retailer recently completed a renovation and expansion of its flagship store and extended its lease. Keely Polczynski and Conor Lalor of Newmark represented the buyer, L3 Capital. Joe Girardi of Mid-America Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller. The asset occupies the base of the historic, 37-story Palmolive Building. The four-level property is 68.8 percent leased by luxury retailers. Originally built in 1929 and renovated in 2005, the Palmolive Building features retail, office and residential condominiums.