RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Spring Creek Business Park, a 52,456-square-foot industrial property in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1111 Digital Drive was constructed on 3.6 acres in 1983 and features 18-foot clear heights. Sara Fredericks of Newmark represented the seller, Adima US LLC, in the transaction. Morgan Realty Group represented the buyer, an entity doing business as BBE Phoenix Fund LP.