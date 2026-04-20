Monday, April 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailWashingtonWestern

Newmark Brokers Sale of 54,264 SF Renton Highlands Shopping Center in Washington

by Amy Works

RENTON, WASH. — Newmark Retail Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Renton Highlands Shopping Center, a value-add retail center at the intersection of 4110 and 4250 N.E. 4th St. in Renton. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. At the time of sale, the 54,264-square-foot property was 82 percent leased. Current tenants include The Goddard School, Petco, AutoZone, DaVita and Chase Bank. The property is shadow anchored by Safeway. Billy Sleeth, Kevin Lemond and Mattie Tonseth of Newmark handled the transaction.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Office,...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Aura Avant Apartments...

Bradford Negotiates Sale of 20,298 SF IOS Facility...

Devli Real Estate Buys 37,000 SF Industrial Building...

Linear Retail Acquires 11,330 SF Retail Property in...

Concord Wilshire Acquires 43-Acre Mixed-Use Development Site in...

Stonemont Purchases 216,400 SF Industrial Facility in Mableton, Georgia

Village Center Properties Completes 8,700 SF Retail Project...

Pacific Building Group Completes 75,000 SF Sharp Rees-Stealy...