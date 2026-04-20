Newmark Brokers Sale of 54,264 SF Renton Highlands Shopping Center in Washington

RENTON, WASH. — Newmark Retail Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Renton Highlands Shopping Center, a value-add retail center at the intersection of 4110 and 4250 N.E. 4th St. in Renton. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. At the time of sale, the 54,264-square-foot property was 82 percent leased. Current tenants include The Goddard School, Petco, AutoZone, DaVita and Chase Bank. The property is shadow anchored by Safeway. Billy Sleeth, Kevin Lemond and Mattie Tonseth of Newmark handled the transaction.