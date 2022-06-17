Newmark Brokers Sale of 673,150 SF Office Complex in North Dallas

Element Towers in North Dallas spans 673,150 square feet across two buildings.

DALLAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Element Towers, a two-building, 673,150-square-foot office complex located at 3010 and 3030 LBJ Freeway in North Dallas. Element Towers sits on seven acres, and both buildings feature newly renovated lobbies, fitness centers, conference facilities and full-service cafeterias. Gary Carr, Chris Murphy, Robert Hill and Chase Tagen represented the seller in the transaction. David Milestone, Brett Green and Josh Francis, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Element Towers was 68 percent leased at the time of sale.