Newmark Brokers Sale of 68-Unit Apartment Complex Near Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of South Congress Commons, a 68-unit apartment complex located just north of downtown Austin. Situated in the city’s South Congress area, the property features studio and one-bedroom units and amenities such as a dog park, courtyard, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Chase Easley of Newmark represented the seller, Firm Capital, in the transaction. Anthony Tarter, also with Newmark, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, an affiliate of locally based owner-operator Narrow Road Group.

