Newmark Brokers Sale of 741-Bed Student Housing Tower Near Georgia State University

ATLANTA — Newmark has brokered the sale of Reflection, a student housing high-rise in Midtown Atlanta totaling 741 beds across 247 units. The Class A property is located at 111 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, which is within walking distance of Georgia State University.

Ryan Lang, Jack Brett, Ben Harkrider and Bert Sanders of Newmark represented the sellers, Atlantic Capital Properties and ELV Associates, in the transaction. The Scion Group and Brookfield Asset Management purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2022, Reflection features bed-to-bath parity, designer furniture package, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a temperature-controlled saltwater pool with in-water tanning loungers, a jumbotron screen on an elevated deck, outdoor lawn and grilling area, fitness center, modern study and conference spaces and designated entertainment rooms that include gaming systems and table games.

Additionally, the property features two retail spaces leased to Center Parc Credit Union and Mochinut, a donut shop. Reflection was 99.6 percent occupied at the time of sale.