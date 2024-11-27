Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Lakeside-Campus-Richardson
Since 2015, more than $13 million has been invested into property enhancements at Lakeside Campus in Richardson. Amenities now include a fitness center, full-service café and a tenant lounge.
Newmark Brokers Sale of 807,354 SF Office Property in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Lakeside Campus, a two-building, 807,354-square-foot office property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The 18-acre property comprises a 16-story and four-story office buildings, as well as a structured parking deck and a landscaped pond with walking trails. Real estate data and analytics firm RealPage anchors the campus, which was 69 percent leased at the time of sale, and the overall tenant roster carries a weighted average remaining lease term of about four years. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill, Gary Carr and Stephen Schwalb of Newmark represented the seller, Trigild, in the transaction. The buyer was Provident Realty Advisors.

