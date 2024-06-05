Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Newmark Brokers Sale of 87,460 SF Office Building in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Newmark has brokered the sale of an 87,460-square-foot office building located at 250 Century Parkway in the Southern New Jersey community of Mount Laurel. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building was originally constructed in 2000. David Dolan, Angelo Brutico and John Cook of Newmark represented the seller, Four Springs Capital Trust, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between an entity doing business as 250 Century Parkway LLC and the Needleman Management Co.

