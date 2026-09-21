Newmark Brokers Sale of Four-Building Industrial Portfolio in Silicon Valley

MILPITAS, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Cadillac Court Industrial Portfolio, an industrial campus in Milpitas. An undisclosed seller sold the four-building property to Galvanize Real Estate, the sustainable real estate strategy of Galvanize, for an undisclosed price. Steve Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Darren Hollak and Brendan Raney of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Approximately 95 percent leased, the 302,447-square-foot campus is adjacent to Interstate 880 and offers immediate access to State Route 237. Built between 1991 and 1994, the property features 61 dock-high doors, 16 grade-level doors and approximately 8,000 amps of power. The campus serves a diverse tenant roster spanning millworker and fabrication, corporate services, technology and distribution uses.