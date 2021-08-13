REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of Four Multifamily Properties Totaling 1,103 Units in San Antonio, Houston

Pictured is 5755 Hermann Park, an apartment community located within the Texas Medical Center in Houston that was sold by M-M Properties to Sun Holdings.

SAN ANTONIO AND HOUSTON — Newmark has negotiated the sale of four multifamily properties totaling 1,103 units that are located within the major medical centers of San Antonio and Houston. Broadstone Oak Hills and Hawthorne House are proximate to the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio, and 5755 Hermann Park and Equinox are located within the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Alliance Residential sold Broadstone Oak Hills, Hawthorne House and Equinox, and M-M Properties sold 5755 Hermann Park. River Rock Capital purchased the San Antonio properties, and Sun Holdings bought the Houston communities. Patton Jones, Matt Michelson, Zach Springer, David Mitchell and Thomas Alleman of Newmark brokered the deals.

