Fox-Village-Theatre-LA-CA
Fox Village Theatre in Los Angeles features a 17,155-square-foot operating theatre and 6,944 square feet of retail space, including a 3,088-square-foot Starbucks Coffee. (Photo credit: Joseph Chung)
Newmark Brokers Sale of Fox Village Theatre in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Newmark has arranged the sale of Fox Village Theatre at 945 Broxton Ave. and 10959 Weyburn Ave. in Los Angeles’ Westwood Village. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1929, Fox Village Theatre had its original grand opening in 1931. Designed by Percy Park Lewis, Fox Village Theatre spans a combined building area of 24,099 square feet, including a 17,155-square-foot operating theatre and 6,944 square feet of retail space that includes a 3,088-square-foot Starbucks Coffee. The property also features a 170-foot tower. At the time of sale, the asset was 84 percent occupied.

Steven Salas, Bill Bauman and Kyle Miller of Newmark represented the undisclosed sellers in the deal.

