Newmark Brokers Sale of Indiana Retail Portfolio for $10.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

INDIANA — Newmark has brokered the sale of a four-property retail portfolio in Indiana for approximately $10.5 million. The portfolio includes a Starbucks, Dollar Tree and two CVS properties for a total of 34,814 square feet. Specific addresses and cities were not provided. Matt Berres, Samer Khalil and Jenna Barnett of Newmark represented the seller, a private developer. The team also procured the buyer, a REIT.

