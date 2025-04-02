Newmark Brokers Sale of Life Sciences Building in Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the sale of a life sciences building located at 359 Allston St. in Cambridge. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1987 and totals 7,517 square feet. The building was renovated in 2022 and was fully leased at the time of sale to Vaxess Technologies. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell, William Sleeper, Joseph Alvarado and Casey Valente of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, King Street Properties.