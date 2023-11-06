Newmark Brokers Sale of Multifamily Portfolio Totaling 673 Units in Texas

AUSTIN, KATY AND STAFFORD, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 673 units in the Austin and Houston metro areas. The portfolio consists of Treehouse, a 297-unit community that sits on a 12.4-acre site in Austin’s East Riverside area; the 208-unit Stonecreek in the western Houston suburb of Katy; and Waterstone Place, a 168-unit apartment complex located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. All three properties offer value-add potential. Zach Springer, Jim Young and Carter Mizell of Newmark represented the seller, Houston-based investment firm Nitya Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was Houston-based Disrupt Equity.