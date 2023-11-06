Monday, November 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Treehouse-Apartments-Austin
Pictured is Treehouse, a 297-unit apartment community in Austin's East Riverside area that is one of three properties in the recently sold portfolio.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of Multifamily Portfolio Totaling 673 Units in Texas

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, KATY AND STAFFORD, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 673 units in the Austin and Houston metro areas. The portfolio consists of Treehouse, a 297-unit community that sits on a 12.4-acre site in Austin’s East Riverside area; the 208-unit Stonecreek in the western Houston suburb of Katy; and Waterstone Place, a 168-unit apartment complex located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. All three properties offer value-add potential. Zach Springer, Jim Young and Carter Mizell of Newmark represented the seller, Houston-based investment firm Nitya Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was Houston-based Disrupt Equity.

You may also like

Camden Property Trust Completes 420-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Trion Properties Acquires 471-Unit Riverbend Apartments in Lancaster,...

Versal Arranges Sale of 257-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Taylor Morrison Signs 29,000 SF Office Lease in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 19,791 SF Industrial Lease...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Apartment Community in...

FNRP Acquires 119,446 SF Shopping Center in Wilmington,...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $19.3M Refinancing for Harmony...

First Citizens Bank Buys 33,155 SF Office Building...